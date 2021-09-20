BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is entirely in the red on the latest Centers For Disease Control COVID transmission map. Every county in the state is seeing high community spread of the virus, according to the CDC.
Nantucket County went from "substantial" transmission to "high" on Saturday, joining the rest of the state.
It’s rare these days to find a spot on the CDC’s map that isn’t in the red – the agency says nearly 95% of all counties in the United States are seeing high transmission.
The CDC advises anyone in counties with substantial or high community spread to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces, regardless of COVID vaccination status.
The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate.
You can see the latest CDC map here.