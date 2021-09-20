BOSTON (CBS) — Summer road trip season is over, but the cost of gas keeps going up in Massachusetts and around the country. The average price per gallon in the state is now $3.10, AAA says, up a penny from last week.
Nationally, the average cost of a gallon of gas rose two cents to $3.19. Experts say prices may go up or down in the next month, depending on the tropics.READ MORE: Taunton Police Sergeant On Administrative Leave After OUI Arrest
“Hurricane Nicholas complicated and slowed the recovery from Ida, but the seasonal drop-off in demand helped mitigate price increases on the week,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “We aren’t in the clear yet, though. We are only at the mid-point for hurricane season, and it has been an active one so far, with 17 named storms already. Motorists can expect price fluctuations into October.”READ MORE: Georgetown School Officials Investigating Allegation Of Racial Slurs Following Fight During Football Game
Gas prices in Massachusetts are five cents higher than they were a month ago, and 98 cents higher from a year ago.MORE NEWS: Julianne Nicholson, Medford Native, Wins Supporting Actress Emmy For 'Mare Of Easttown'