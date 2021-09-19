NORWOOD (CBS) — A male shooting victim who was shot more than once in Norwood near Sturtevant Avenue on Sunday evening was taken by MedFlight to a Boston Hospital. Norwood Police and State Police are currently investigating the shooting.
Norwood Chief of Police Bill Brooks said the department received a 9-1-1 call around 5:45 p.m. about possible shots being fired.
After arriving, officers found a male victim who was shot multiple times. After being transported to a local middle school, the victim was taken by medflight to a Boston Hospital.
"I don't have his condition right at the moment, but he was alive when he left," said Chief Brooks.
He added that the shooter took off in a car after shooting the victim.
As of Sunday evening, the number of suspects being sought by police is not known at this time. While Brooks said the shooting does not appear to be random, he added that the public is not in danger.
“From what we know so far, it doesn’t appear that the general public is at risk,” said Brooks. “We do think that the nature of the shooting is such that the public should not be concerned that someone is out there.”