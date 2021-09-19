Mac Jones Picks Up First Career NFL Win, But Patriots Quarterback Focused More On Fixing His MistakesMac Jones notched his first NFL win on Sunday, but the Patriots quarterback is more interested on what he did wrong than talking about the victory.

Tom Brady Throws Two Touchdowns To Rob Gronkowski Vs. Falcons, Putting All-Time NFL Record In PlayTom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are two of the best to ever play football.

Nick Folk Sets New Patriots Record For Consecutive Field Goals MadePatriots kicker Nick Folk became the proud new owner of a New England franchise record in Sunday's Week 2 win over the New York Jets.

You Can Give Mac Jones A Decisive Victory In First Matchup With Fellow First-Round QB Zach WilsonMac Jones was the fifth quarterback taken in the draft. He got his first opportunity to make one of those four teams feel like they made the wrong decision.

Patriots Week 2 Ups and Downs: Harris Makes Amends, Defense Takes Full Advantage Of Zach Wilson's Rookie MistakesThe Patriots picked up the first win of the Mac Jones era, beating the New York Jets 25-6 in the Meadowlands on Sunday. The team looked much, much better in many areas that hurt them last week against the Miami Dolphins.