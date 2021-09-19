BOSTON (CBS) — In just his fifth quarter as an NFL quarterback, Mac Jones was involved in some trickery — and some successful trickery at that.
Josh McDaniels dipped into his bag of tricks in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets, calling for a dandy of a trick play on a first-and-10 at the Jets’ 33-yard line.
Already leading 3-0, and having gained possession on Zach Wilson’s second interception in as many pass attempts, the Patriots called for a trick play that involved Jones tossing to James White on what appeared to be a standard running play.
Yet when White made it to the numbers on the right side, he pivoted and fired a pass back across the field to Jones.
The quarterback smoothly caught the pass and wasted no time firing a bullet of a pass to Jonnu Smith.
The tight end caught the pass about seven yards from the line of scrimmage before turning up the field and making it a gain of 19 yards.
White was handed the ball on the next two snaps, rushing for seven yards on both attempts and scoring a touchdown on the second. White had 47 total yards from scrimmage, plus that backward pass on the trick play, on the touchdown drive that put the Patriots up 10-0.