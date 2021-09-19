Mac Jones, James White Run Trick Play During Patriots' Touchdown Drive Vs. JetsIn just his fifth quarter as an NFL quarterback, Mac Jones was involved in some trickery.

Patriots Defense Picks Off Zach Wilson's First Two Passes In Week 2J.C. Jackson had nine interceptions for the Patriots in 2020. The cornerback has his first of the 2021 season, and it came in impressive fashion early in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

It Turns Out Tom Brady's Lombardi Trophy Toss Wasn't All That RiskyAs it turns out, though, there was never any risk of losing the trophy at the bottom of the bay.

Bill Belichick Says Mac Jones Is Learning Something New Every DayOn Sunday, ahead of Jones' second career start and first duel with fellow first-round pick Zach Wilson, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke of Jones' continued growth behind the scenes.

Rhamondre Stevenson A Healthy Scratch, J.J. Taylor Active For Patriots In Week 2 Vs. JetsIn his NFL debut, Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the football and got blown up in pass protection. In Week 2, the rookie running back will be a spectator.