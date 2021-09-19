BOSTON (CBS) — Zach Wilson got off to a rough start against the Patriots in Week 2. A real rough start.

In his MetLife Stadium debut, Wilson completed his first two passes to the New England defense.

His first pick came on New York’s first offensive possession of the game, with J.C. Jackson coming down with an impressive INT off a ricochet. With Ja’Whaun Bentley applying pressure up the middle off a delayed blitz, Wilson fired a pass over the middle for wide receiver Corey Davis. It instead found the fingertips of Jackson — twice.

Jackson tipped Wilson’s pass up in the air, followed by safety Devin McCourty making an even more impressive tip that ended up in the hands of Jackson. It was a beautiful play by the New England defense.

That's why they call him Mr. INT! J.C Jackson picks off another, with a little help from @McCourtyTwins. 📺:: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/PN7Q79S9iz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 19, 2021

The interception gave New England the ball at the New York 35, after the offense was forced to punt away their first possession after Mac Jones was sacked on a third-and-4 to end the drive. The Patriots got three points out of Jackson’s pick, settling for a 46-yard field goal by Nick Folk.

Wilson’s second pass wasn’t much better than his first. Rolling to his right off play action, he once again went looking for Davis. And he once again found a member of the Patriots secondary.

New England safety Adrian Phillips came down with the team’s second interception of the day, with the ball deflecting off Davis’ fingertips.

Yo Adrian!@Phillips_17 with our second INT of the day! 📺:: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/gwkFT5K7qS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 19, 2021

That second turnover gave the Patriots the ball at the New England 28, and the Pats offense took full advantage of the possession. James White capped off a six-play, 72-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to give the Patriots a 10-0 lead.

To make matters worse for Wilson and the Jets, Jackson came down with his second interception of the game in the second quarter, picking off an errant pass intended for Elijah Moore at the New England 14-yard line. It was a huge turnover, as the Jets were looking to cut into New England’s 10-3 lead after the Patriots offense went three-and-out.

MR INT STRIKES AGAIN 📺: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/U9J297VRNG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 19, 2021

It’s been a rough start for the No. 2 overall pick in his first home game, but a real solid start by the Patriots secondary.