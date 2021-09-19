Zach Wilson Throws 4 INTs, Patriots Dominate Jets In 25-6 VictoryFor the first time in his NFL career, Mac Jones is a winner.

POLL: What Concerns You The Most About The Patriots Right Now?The Patriots improved to 1-1 with a Week 2 win over the New York Jets, but there are still a few areas of concern with the team. Mac Jones was under heavy pressure during Sunday's win, and on the other side of the ball, the Patriots struggled to stop the run.

WATCH: Damien Harris Furiously Runs For 26-Yard Touchdown Against JetsDamien Harris atoned for his costly Week 1 fumble against the Miami Dolphins, angrily reaching the end zone to start the second half of New England's Week 2 win over the New York Jets.

Mac Jones, James White Run Trick Play During Patriots' Touchdown Drive Vs. JetsIn just his fifth quarter as an NFL quarterback, Mac Jones was involved in some trickery.

Patriots Defense Picks Off Zach Wilson's First Two Passes In Week 2J.C. Jackson had nine interceptions for the Patriots in 2020. The cornerback has his first of the 2021 season, and it came in impressive fashion early in Week 2 against the New York Jets.