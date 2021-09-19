BOSTON (CBS) — Damien Harris atoned for his costly Week 1 fumble against the Miami Dolphins, angrily reaching the end zone to start the second half of New England’s Week 2 win over the New York Jets.
After the Patriots picked off Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for the fourth time Sunday, Harris capped off New England’s offensive possession with a phenomenal 26-yard touchdown run. Harris broke tackle after tackle and then took a few Jets defenders into the end zone with him, holding onto the ball despite New York’s best efforts to rip it free.
Harris broke at least eight tackles on his way to the end zone. To say that he was pleased with his scoring run would be an understatement.
After a week of questions regarding his ball security, Harris showed by he’s New England’s top running back on Sunday. His touchdown put the Patriots on top 19-3 (Nick Folk missed the extra point) early in the third quarter.
“It was a statement for the offense and him as well,” fellow running back James White said of Harris’ TD run. “After last week, I know he was eager to get back out there. That was great for him. That play was huge.”
Harris ran for 62 yards on his 16 carries in Sunday’s 25-6 win. He now has 162 rushing yards for the season, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.