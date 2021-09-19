BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones has impressed just about everyone in Foxboro since arriving in the spring. He won the starting job over veteran Cam Newton and played well in his NFL debut, despite that performance coming in a loss.
On Sunday, ahead of Jones' second career start and first duel with fellow first-round pick Zach Wilson, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke of Jones' continued growth behind the scenes.
"Well he learns every day," Belichick told Scott Zolak on the 98.5 The Sports Hub pregame interview. "He gains experience and sees things that he hasn't seen every day, and then learns from them and moves on to something else. So he's a very hard worker, and smart, and really studies things well."
Jones shook off an early miscue last weekend, an errant backward pass on his opening drive which resulted in a 13-yard loss and erased a field-goal opportunity. But he recovered well, finishing the game 29-for-39 for 281 yards and a touchdown.
From the way Belichick explained Jones' situation, the team anticipates the growth to steadily continue each day.
“It’s like anybody who does something new at any position — coach, player, job, whatever it is,” Belichick said. “It takes a little time to gain experience, but he’s getting it, and he’s processing it pretty well.”