CHELSEA (CBS) –Police in Chelsea are looking for a suspect after two men were shot late Saturday night. It happened on Congress Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.
One man was shot in the bicep, the other was shot in the neck twice, police said. They were rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where they are now in stable condition.
Massachusetts State Police brought out a K9 in an effort to find the suspect.
No word yet on any arrests. Police are still investigating.