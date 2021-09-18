WORCESTER (CBS) — The Worcester District Attorney’s Office has cleared a police officer who shot and killed a man who claimed to have a bomb. It happened on April 21.
Investigators said Worcester police officer Paul Cyr will not face charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Phet Gouvonvong.
For 82 minutes, "Worcester Police Officer attempted to convince Phet Gouvonvong to surrender himself after he state his intention to bring a bomb on his person to the Worcester Police Station," said a statement from D.A. Joseph Early.
According to the DA, Cyr was justified in using deadly force after the suspect refused to surrender and tried to leave the controlled location. "Under the circumstances, the Police Officer acted reasonably and lawfully."
Gouvonvong was wearing body armor and appeared to be armed with an assault rifle and an explosive device with wires.