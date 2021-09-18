FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (17-4-5; 56 pts.) battled the Columbus Crew (8-11-7; 31 pts.) to a 1-1 draw at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. The Crew’s Gyasi Zardes netted the opening goal of the night in the 58th minute. Four minutes later, Revolution forward Adam Buksa delivered the equalizer on an unassisted left-footed strike from the center of the box.

The Revolution’s home record shifts to 10-1-2, as New England is an unbeaten 6-0-1 over its last seven contests at Gillette Stadium. With 59 points through 26 games, New England is now only three points shy of matching the club’s record for points in a single season (59).

Buksa’s goal was the Polish strikers’ 11th of the season – tied for seventh in MLS and second on the team behind Gustavo Bou’s 12 tallies. Including his three appearances for Poland in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the forward has now scored five goals over his last five games. Buksa led New England’s attack, which matched the club’s all-time single-game record of 33 shots, with a career-high 11 shots in tonight’s match.

Midfielder Carles Gil registered his third consecutive appearance and his first start since July 31. Gil played the full 90 minutes, surpassing 5,000 minutes played for his MLS career, and logged a game-high 10 key passes, which matches his season high. Meanwhile, Bou tallied six shots in his return to action after missing the last two matches with an injury.

Prior to Saturday’s match, the Revolution honored defender Andrew Farrell with a pregame ceremony for becoming the club’s leader in appearances, starts, and minutes played earlier this summer. Farrell, who wore the captain’s armband and maintained his position as the MLS leader in minutes played, completed 59 of 60 passes along with four clearances and two interceptions.

New England will travel to Soldier Field to visit Chicago Fire FC next Wednesday, September 22, in a rematch of the season opener. The match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, CoziTV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.