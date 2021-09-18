CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Police are still searching for missing 38-year-old Dolly Thapa. She was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Dorchester on Sunday, September 12.

On Saturday, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office released a photo of Thapa’s car. It is a 2002 grey/light green Lexus with the Massachusetts license plate 198AN3. The photo was taken by Rhode Island State Police before she went missing.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office released a photo of missing person Dolly Thapa’s car (Photo Via Essex County DA)

Thapa has been living in Wellesley.

Family members reported her missing on Monday to Wellesley Police.

Dolly Thapa (Image from Essex County District Attorney)

Thapa is formerly a resident of Rowley. Her disappearance is being investigated by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, and police in Boston, Rowley, and Wellesley.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Thapa after September 12 is asked to call Essex State Police Detective Unit at 978-745-8908 ext. 5199.

