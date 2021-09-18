FOXBORO (CBS) — A barber in Foxboro went above and beyond for a customer. Sandra Smith, 40, of Attleboro, was recently diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer and decided she needed to shave her hair.
“When I started cutting her hair I saw her start to become emotional so I decide to support her,” said Barber Georges Atieh.READ MORE: 4 Your Community: Big Sister Boston
He joined her and shaved his own head as well.
“I said I want to support you and now we look the same,” said Atieh.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Smith said in a world where people barely take a minute to speak to a stranger, Atieh deserves recognition for what he did.
“I definitely didn’t expect that at all. I told myself I wasn’t going to cry while I was shaving my hair off and I was trying to keep calm but as soon as he did that it was such a shock but so touching,” she said.MORE NEWS: 2 Hanover Street Banks Robbed Within 10-Minute Timeframe
The video Atieh posted on Facebook has been shared hundreds of times.