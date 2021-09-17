Matt Judon Explains What He Means When He Says Patriots Let Him Be Matt JudonIn signing Matt Judon over the offseason, the Patriots brought in an elite pass rusher to help lead the defense. It also added an extremely unique personality to the locker room.

Joe Judge's Giants Career Isn't Going As PromisedThursday night's loss in Washington was a fairly large debacle for Joe Judge and the New York Giants.

Patriots-Jets Week 2 Predictions: Which Team Will Pick Up Its First Win Of Season?The New England Patriots are 0-1. The New York Jets are 0-1. The two division rivals square off Sunday afternoon.

Rookie Quarterbacks Ushering In New Era Of Patriots-Jets RivalrySunday's Patriots-Jets clash will be the start of a new chapter in the AFC East rivalry. Both teams have turned things over to a fresh-faced rookie quarterback, ushering in a new era for both franchises.

Shaun Wade Shares Intricate Details About Patriots, Recalls Mac Jones Beating Cam Newton's 7-On-7 TeamFor rookie cornerback Shaun Wade, the biggest difference between the Ravens' and Patriots' operation is in the weight room.