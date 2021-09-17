WORCESTER (CBS) — The city of Worcester is imposing an indoor mask mandate starting on Monday. It will apply to private, indoor common spaces like supermarkets.
Worcester already requires face masks in municipal buildings.
"Let me be clear, we are in a battle," City Manager Ed Augustus said at a news conference Friday. "Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask remain our best defense against this enemy.
Also, starting Nov. 1, all city of Worcester employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID or get regular tests.
Click here for a list of other cities and towns in Massachusetts requiring face masks indoors.