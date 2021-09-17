BOSTON (CBS) – Fall in New England is packed with fun for all. This weekend you can have family fun at an outdoor festival, celebrate an early Oktoberfest, or get in an outdoor workout.
RIVERFEST
This Saturday, Riverfest is taking place at Assembly Row in Somerville, with fun for the whole family. Starting at 4 p.m. enjoy live music from local musicians, games, prize giveaways, and free activities for kids. There will also be deals available at select local businesses. Then around 8:30 p.m. there will be a fireworks show over the Mystic River.
When: Sept. 18, starts at 4 p.m.
Where: Assembly Row and Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park
Cost: Free
OUTDOOR WORKOUT
On Sunday morning, the outdoor patio at the popular South End restaurant The Beehive is turning into a workout space. Closing out the South End Summer Fitness Series, local instructor Kara Lennon is teaching a 50-minute class starting at 9:30. Tickets cost $25.
When: Sept. 19 from 9:30-10:20
Where: The Beehive, Boston
Cost: $25 per ticket
OKTOBERFEST
And Dorchester Brewing Company is celebrating Oktoberfest with a full schedule of entertainment all day on Saturday and Sunday. A special lineup of German beers will be offered in the beer hall, and M&M BBQ is serving up traditional German food items. The event is free to attend.
When: Sept. 18 from 11:30am-11pm and Sept. 19 from 11:30am-9pm
Where: Dorchester Brewing Company
Cost: Free entry