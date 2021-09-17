CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
AMHERST (CBS) — UMass Amherst will allow tailgating on campus this Saturday. COVID restrictions will be in place.

Last weekend, the school canceled tailgating due to a spike in coronavirus breakthrough cases but students held a large off-campus party instead.

There were 371 COVID-19 cases reported by the university from Sept. 8-14.

Nearly 97% of students and faculty are vaccinated and 1.7% of them have tested positive. In comparison, 10% of individuals who were given exemptions have tested positive.

The school is urging everyone to get tested and vaccinated.

