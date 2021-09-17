NFL Week 2 AFC East Preview: 'The Patriots Beat Themselves'The AFC East goes to battle in week 2, as all four teams compete against each other, with the Jets hosting the Patriots and the Bills visiting the Dolphins.

Jonnu Smith (Hip) Added To Patriots' Injury ReportA big addition was made to the Patriots' injury report on Thursday, with tight end Jonnu Smith listed as a limited participant due to a hip issue.

Revolution-Crew Match Preview: Revs Look To Keep Rolling At HomeThe Columbus Crew come to Gillette Stadium this weekend as the Revolution look to add to their MLS-best home record -- and inch closer to a first-round bye.

Cam Newton Quotes Conan O'Brien In Latest Instagram Post: 'Through Disappointment, You Can Gain Clarity'Cam Newton has still not received an NFL job offer since getting released by the Patriots at the end of August. But he has gained some clarity.

Tom Brady Now Believes That He Can Play Until 50Tom Brady knows that the end of his incredible football career is coming. But that end may not be as soon as Brady has been touting in recent years.