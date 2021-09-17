SALEM (CBS) – If you’re planning to celebrate Halloween in Salem, bring your COVID test.
The Salem Board of Health voted unanimously Friday night to require that all attendees at indoor gatherings in public spaces with more than 100 guests must submit a negative PCR or antigen COVID to be admitted. The test must have been administered within the past 72 hours.
The order will be in effect for the month of October, a time when many gather in the historical town to celebrate Halloween.
“Given what we have seen with the Delta variant and what we know about the number of out of state attendees at these events (balls, festivals, parties, etc.), I believe this is an entirely reasonable precaution to take,” Mayor Kim Driscoll posted to Facebook on Thursday, the day before the board’s meeting.”Everything should be on the table when it comes to keeping Salem safe, open, and strong, and especially protecting our under-12 population of children who can’t yet be vaccinated.”
The city has been in talks with Curative, the vendor that ran mass vaccination sites in the state, about setting up a downtown testing site ahead of the events to provide free, 15-minute rapid tests to eventgoers.
In August, the board implemented an indoor mask mandate in all businesses and public spaces through November 13.