WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — U.S. government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It’s the first public step toward deciding which Americans may get an extra dose and when.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence that it will ask outside experts to consider at Friday’s meeting. But the agency struck a cautious tone in reviewing the data and discussing the rationale for boosters.

That careful approach is notable given that White House officials have been previewing a booster campaign that they hoped to begin next week.

Pfizer’s documents claim that its vaccine loses some protection after six months, but jumps to 95% following a third dose.

“Some believe boosters should be offered to everyone, while others believe they should only be offered to those at highest risk like seniors, or that they may not be necessary for anyone at this time,” WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall says. “There are also those who believe the shots should be redeployed to help nations who are struggling to vaccinate their own citizens, which would help prevent the emergence of new variants.”

Cambridge-based Moderna has also developed a booster for its vaccine. The biotech company has submitted initial data to the FDA, saying that its booster dose “induced robust antibody responses of more than 40x against the Delta variant.”

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said FDA approval for Moderna’s booster may be delayed “at the most a couple of weeks beyond President Joe Biden’s goal to roll out third shots starting Sept. 20.

Moderna is also working on a combination COVID and flu booster shot.

