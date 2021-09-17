FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots right tackle Trent Brown played just one series last weekend before leaving New England’s season opener with a calf injury. But it looks like he’ll be back in action Sunday afternoon when the Patriots visit the New York Jets.

Brown was present at Friday’s practice in Foxboro, after missing the previous two practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. Hitting the practice field on Friday — even if it was just a walkthrough — greatly improves the odds that Brown will be protecting Mac Jones come Sunday afternoon.

That is good news for the rookie quarterback, who was under constant duress in Week 1 against the Dolphins. Justin Herron replaced Brown when the big man went down, but he was replaced by Yodny Cajuste after struggling against the Miami defense.

The news is not as good for Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who missed his third straight practice Friday as he deals with a throat issue. Missing an entire week usually does not bode well for a player’s odds at suiting up on Sunday.

Van Noy did a little bit of everything for the New England defense in Week 1, registering a sack, three total tackles and deflecting a pass against the Dolphins.

We’ll have a much better idea of Brown and Van Noy’s availability when the Patriots release their final injury report of the week later this afternoon.

