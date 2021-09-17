WEST SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — Opening day for the Big E in West Springfield is underway Friday. The fair will run for 17 days after it was postponed last year because of the pandemic.
More than 80 bands will perform live during the fair on three separate stages. Jesse McCartney will open on Friday night.
About 165 vendors will be offering food and beverages of all kinds.
Throughout the fair, there will be a mask mandate requiring people to wear face coverings indoors in public areas.
More than one million people are expected to attend.
For information on the fair, visit https://www.thebige.com.