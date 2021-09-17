BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts’ unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 5% in August, the state’s Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday. It was 4.9% in July.
The national unemployment rate is 5.2%. The Massachusetts labor force grew by nearly 8,000 from July.READ MORE: Framingham Latest Community To Ask National Guard For Help Driving Students To School
Massachusetts hit a pandemic high of 17.7% unemployment in June of 2020. Since August 2020, it’s estimated that the state has added 184,700 jobs.READ MORE: Denna Laing Returns To Massachusetts After Participating In Spinal Cord Injury Study In Louisville
More than 300,000 workers in Massachusetts lost pandemic assistance from the federal government in September as those enhanced benefits expired.MORE NEWS: 2 Contractors Cited By OSHA For Deadly Construction Accident In Cambridge
Click here for information about unemployment benefits in Massachusetts.