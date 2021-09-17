FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Framingham schools will receive transportation help from the Massachusetts National Guard to address the bus driver shortage. Twenty members will work with the city as van drivers.
“After hearing about this option for selected school districts in Massachusetts, Dr. Robert Tremblay, Superintendent of the Framingham Public Schools, personally reached out to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Commissioner to be included in this effort to address the Framingham Public Schools (FPS) bus driver shortage,” said a statement from the school system.READ MORE: Massachusetts Unemployment Rate Stands At 5%, Just Below National Average
They were approved within 24 hours.READ MORE: Denna Laing Returns To Massachusetts After Participating In Spinal Cord Injury Study In Louisville
The National Guard is also driving vans in Lawrence, Chelsea, Lynn, and Lowell.MORE NEWS: 2 Contractors Cited By OSHA For Deadly Construction Accident In Cambridge
All drivers need to undergo training and be certified through the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.