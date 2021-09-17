DRACUT (CBS) — A recent fire that destroyed two police cruisers in Dracut has been determined to be arson, according to Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett on Friday.
A woman who police believe set the fire on Friday was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation. Charges against her are expected to be filed in the coming days.
“The fire that destroyed two cruisers behind the Dracut Police station earlier this week was intentionally set,” Bartlett said.
Police said officers were responding to “multiple emergency calls” around 9 p.m. Wednesday when a shift supervisor received a call about a fire in the back parking lot of the police station.
It was determined that an accelerant was used to set one of the cruiser on fire.
After discovering the fire, investigators spoke with a woman who was found in the station’s vestibule.
She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance to “undergo an evaluation,” police said. Her name has not been released.