BOSTON (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating 38-year-old Dolly Thapa who has been living in Wellesley.
Thapa was last seen leaving a friend's home in Dorchester on Sunday, September 12. She is believed to be driving a 2002 grey/light green Lexus with Massachusetts registration 198AN3.
Family members reported her missing on Monday to Wellesley Police.
Thapa is formerly a resident of Rowley. Her disappearance is being investigated by the Essex District Attorney's Office, and police in Boston, Rowley and Wellesley.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Thapa after September 12 is asked to call Essex State Police Detective Unit at 978-745-8908 ext. 5199.