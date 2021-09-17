CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Boston News, Boston Police

BOSTON (CBS) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot a bullet that grazed his daughter in the head. Jesse Fuller appeared before a judge on Friday morning.

Prosecutors said it appears Fuller accidentally fired a gun that he had in his sweatshirt pocket. He does not have a license to carry.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on Talbot Ave. in Dorchester. The seven-year-old is recovering and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Surveillance video shows kids with backpacks walking along Talbot Ave when suddenly they run toward a store for cover.

“This happened in the middle of the day, on a school day, and a 7-year-old child is now traumatized and a victim of gun violence,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “Thank God it is a graze, but centimeters from there we could have been at a very different crime scene.”

Fuller was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, witness intimidation, and firearm violation.

He is due in court again on September 22.

