BOSTON (CBS) – Brockton, Framingham, Holyoke, Quincy and Woburn school districts will now get help getting kids to school from the Massachusetts National Guard.
Governor Charlie Baker signed an order on Monday making 250 members available to towns for transportation assistance as school districts face a shortage of bus drivers.
This week, more than 190 members of the Guard completed training and will be able to drive school transport vans, known as 7D vehicles. Following school transportation worker requirements, the members of the Guard also underwent a background screening.
Earlier this week, 90 members reported to work in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn. Baker said the cost will be reimbursed by the federal government since it is a COVID-related issue.