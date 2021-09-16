WESTFORD (CBS) — Westford Academy is trying to change their mascot after some found it offensive, but the move is getting mixed reactions.

“I’ve been in Westford for 27 years. The Grey Ghost has always been here,” said Jennifer Burke.

An online petition to replace the grey ghost that was started by a former Westford Academy student has garnered more than 500 signatures. The author claims the mascot came from a 1950s TV show.

Westford Academy Principal James Antonelli said there is no evidence that’s true. “In that particular show, Colonel John Mosby, who was a confederate soldier, was known as a Grey Ghost. That’s another theory that was out there,” explained Antonelli.

“Personally, I don’t find anything offensive or problematic about it,” said parent Mike Saunders. “I’ve lived in Westford for 20 years and I think it’s much more of a made-up controversy than anything else.”

Saunders’s son, a Westford Academy freshman also told WBZ-TV he didn’t find the mascot problematic.

“I honestly don’t find much offense about it… but honestly I feel like the adults have been talking about it the most,” Orion Saunders said.

“I think it’s original, it’s unique, but yes, I can see where people take it as racist,” said Burke.

Students have been asked for their input during the rebrand.