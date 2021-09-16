BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady knows that the end of his incredible football career is coming. But that end may not be as soon as Brady has been touting in recent years.

Brady has made it no secret that he wants to play until he’s 45. That would give him a few more seasons to add to his collection of Lombardi Trophies.

But with the quarterback showing no signs of slowing down, he may be softening a bit on that end date. Now, the 44-year-old believes that he can keep this historic run going until he hits the big 5-0.

That could mean another six years of Tom Brady throwing passes in the NFL.

Brady playing until 50 was the big topic on this week’s “Tommy & Gronky” show put out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rob Gronkowski asked what many pundits and fans are now wondering: Could Brady keep this going until the age of 50? (You can check it out in the video above at the 1:10 mark.)

“Wow. That seems to be a really hot question lately,” responded Brady. “Can Tom Brady play till 50? Like 50 years old?”

Playing at a high level doesn’t seem to be an issue for the seven-time Super Bowl champ. Brady also pointed to his move from the frigid temps of the northeast to the warm Florida weather as a reason why he can keep it going for a few bonus years.

“I mean, I don’t find it so difficult, and plus in Florida it’s kind of a retiree state. So, I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement,” said Brady. “I think I can, I think it’s a yes.”

Brady has never been short on confidence, and if he can continue to be his usual self for the defending Super Bowl champs, the confidence that he can keep slinging the pigskin at an age when most of us can barely get out of bed will continue to grow.

Now we await to hear what Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, would think about the quarterback delaying his retirement. Because really, we all know that decision will be up to her.

“That’s the real question,” joked Gronkowski.

“[She] would let me do anything as long as I’m happy,” Brady replied.