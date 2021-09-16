NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman and a group of firefighters saved a man’s life on a Southwest flight Thursday morning.
Chief Coleman and several active and retired firefighters were on a flight from Logan Airport to Chicago Midway Airport when a man in the row behind them started suffering from a medical emergency.
The man was experiencing symptoms consistent with those of a seizure and became unresponsive.
The firefighters performed CPR and advanced life support until the man's pulse returned. He was stabilized for the rest of the flight and taken to a Chicago hospital.
“The heroic actions of these firefighters today echo our mantra that we are never truly off-duty should any emergency occur,” North Attleboro Fire Deputy Chief Michael Chabot said. “Their swift action and determination, even at 30,000 feet in the air, is a testament to their unwavering preparedness and professionalism.”
Chief Coleman was joined by Capt. George McKinnon, Capt. Josh Langille, Lt. Scott Langille, retired firefighters Jeff Badger and Rich McDonagh, and Foxborough Firefighter Cory Shepardson.
They were traveling to Denver to visit the Fallen Firefighters Memorial.