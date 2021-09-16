CULVER CITY, CALIF. (CBS) — “Jeopardy!” viewers will see two familiar faces as host of the syndicated series for the remainder of 2021. The popular quiz show announced Thursday that actress/neuroscientist Mayim Bialik and “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will split hosting duties through the end of the calendar year.
“Beginning Monday, September 20, Bialik is hosting several weeks of episodes, which will air through November 5,” the show said in a statement. “After that, Bialik and Jennings will split hosting duties as their schedules allow.”
Not sure if you’ve heard but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the year. Everyone on the staff is supralunar. pic.twitter.com/mpYVpusQ7V
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 16, 2021
Bialik has already been named the host for “Jeopardy!” primetime specials. There’s speculation that she may be the frontrunner for the daily hosting job after former executive producer Mike Richards stepped down from that position, due to multiple controversies.
Bialik is known for her TV roles on “Blossom” and “The Big Bang Theory.” Both she and Jennings served as guests hosts last season on “Jeopardy” after the death of beloved host Alex Trebek.
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV.