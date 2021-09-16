BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,999 new confirmed COVID cases and 16 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 736,279. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,046.
There were 124,355 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.30%.
There are 675 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 173 patients currently in intensive care.