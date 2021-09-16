BOSTON (CBS) — A big addition was made to the Patriots’ injury report on Thursday, with tight end Jonnu Smith listed as a limited participant due to a hip issue.
Smith caught five passes (on five targets) for 42 yards in his Patriots debut, and he wasn’t on the team’s injury report on Wednesday.
The team also added rookie kicker Quinn Nordin to the injury report. He was limited with an abdomen issue. Nordin was inactive for Sunday’s game, with veteran Nick Folk getting activated from the practice squad for the game.
For the second straight day, linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) and right tackle Trent Brown (calf) did not participate, thus putting their status for Sunday’s game in New York in doubt.
Outside of the additions of Smith and Nordin, the injury report remained the same.
PATRIOTS THURSDAY PRACTICE REPORT
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown, Calf
LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring
K Quinn Nordin, Abdomen
LB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder
TE Jonnu Smith, Hip
FULL AVAILABILITY
WR Nelson Agholor, Ankle
DB Kyle Dugger, Wrist
DB Jalen Mills, Ankle
