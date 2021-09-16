Hurley's Picks: Packers, Patriots Panic Meters On Opposite Ends Of SpectrumIt's panic time in some NFL cities, where starting 0-2 could end seasons before they ever got a chance to really begin. But the situation in, say, Green Bay, isn't the same as the one in New England.

Schwarber, Vazquez Power Red Sox Past Mariners 9-4 In 10Designated runner Jack Lopez scored on Tom Murphy's passed ball to start the scoring in the six-run 10th to break open a 3-3 game.

Mac Jones Explains Pre-Snap Wink At Elandon Roberts During Patriots-Dolphins GameMac Jones confirmed that he was indeed shooting a wink at someone on the Miami defense.

Kyle Van Noy, Trent Brown Absent From Patriots' PracticeThe Patriots hit the practice field on Wednesday, in their effort to shake off Sunday's loss to Miami and prepare for this weekend's game against the Jets.

'Bryce Young Has Been Outstanding As A First-Year Starter': CBS's Brian Jones Previews #1 Alabama Vs. #14 Florida, Other Week 3 GamesCBS Sports College Football analyst Brian Jones previews Week 3 of the college football season on CBS and CBS Sports Network, and explains why he is really high on quarterback Bryce Young and Alabama.