DRACUT (CBS) – Two Dracut Police cruisers were destroyed in a suspicious fire in the station’s parking lot.
Police said officers were responding to “multiple emergency calls” around 9 p.m. Wednesday when a shift supervisor received a call about a fire in the back parking lot of the police station.
When they went outside, officers found one marked cruiser completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters put it out, but the heat from the fire also destroyed another marked cruiser parked next to it.
No one was hurt.
Investigators have a person of interest in the case, a woman who was found in the station’s vestibule after the fire.
She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance to “undergo an evaluation,” police said. Her name has not been released.