BOSTON (CBS) – If you are headed to the Big E in the upcoming weeks, you’d better bring your mask with you.
The West Springfield Board of Health unanimously voted Wednesday night to mandate masks in all public town buildings and businesses, effective Thursday.
Visitors will be able to walk around outside at the Big E fairgrounds without a mask.
The Board of Health said it will reevaluate the mandate at their meeting in October based on local COVID numbers.
The Big E returns Friday for the first time since before the COVID pandemic, and will run through October 3.