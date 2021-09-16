DARTMOUTH (CBS/CNN) — A fast-growing discount grocery chain is opening a new store in Dartmouth next week. Aldi is having its grand opening at the Dartmouth Mall on Sept. 23.
The store will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are several existing Aldi locations in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
The Dartmouth location is one of 100 new stores Aldi is opening in the United States this year. The German grocer said it plans to have 2,500 stores in the country by the end of next year, making it the third-largest supermarket chain behind Kroger and Walmart.
Aldi says its prices are as much as 50% cheaper than traditional supermarkets, and the stores are generally smaller. Over 90% of brands found at Aldi are the company's private labels.
There are other quirks to the store, too. Shoppers need a quarter to rent a shopping cart. At checkout, cashiers hurry shoppers away to bag their own groceries in a separate location away from the cash register.
Aldi opened its first US store in 1976, but in recent years has invested more than $5 billion to remodel existing stores and to open hundreds of new ones.
