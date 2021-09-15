YARMOUTH (CBS) – Yarmouth Police are looking for help in their search for the driver who hit a woman from Jamaica and then drove off without stopping, leaving her seriously hurt.
It happened around 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said the 62-year-old woman, who was working in the U.S. for the summer, was hit while walking on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. She was planning to return home to Jamaica in a few weeks.
She was flown to a Boston-area hospital with serious injuries.
Yarmouth Police are trying to find the driver, whose vehicle will likely have front end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Police at 508-775-0445.