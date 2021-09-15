(MARE) – Isabella is a sweet, caring and bubbly teenage girl who loves animals. She is a great conversationalist and enjoys speaking to and learning about new people. Isabella is always open to trying new activities and is particularly talented at arts and crafts. She also likes to play soccer and is currently taking a cooking class once a week after school. Isabella’s greatest wish is to have a family of her own where she can have a pet.

Isabella likes going to school and she reports that she has many friends this year that she enjoys spending time with. Her favorite class is chorus and her least favorite class is gym. She is doing well in school with extra supports to make sure that she completes her homework.

Isabella really wants to be a part of a family and loves participating in family gatherings, birthday par-ties, and other activities. Isabella will do best in a patient family that can give her a lot of individualized attention. Her social worker is open to exploring families that consist of a single-mother, two mothers or a mother and a father. She will do best as an only child or with an older sister in the home. Isabella is legally freed for adoption.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.