Report: Robert Kraft Willing To Shift Gillette Stadium Back To Natural Grass For World CupAs part of Robert Kraft's pitch to host World Cup matches in 2026, the Patriots owner is willing to switch the field back to natural grass.

Tom Brady's Perspective On Facing Peyton Manning And The Greats: 'When You Lose, It Pulls Out Greatness In You'Any time Tom Brady opens up to honestly talk about his mindset and mentality on competition, you ought to listen.

Bobby Dalbec Is Having A Better Season Than Many People Might RecognizeBobby Dalbec was in a rough spot this summer. Since then, he's been immense.

Julian Edelman Impersonates Bill Belichick, Explains How Coach Likely Addressed Patriots After Week 1 LossWhen the Patriots turned the ball over twice and committed eight penalties for 84 yards in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, Julian Edelman knew that Bill Belichick could have only had one response.

Red Sox Beat Mariners 8-4, Tied With Yankees And Blue Jays In Wild Card RaceThe victory kept the Red Sox in a virtual tie with the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays for the AL's two wild-card spots.