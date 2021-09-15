BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Democrat Michelle Wu has emerged the top vote-getter in a runoff election for the next mayor of Boston, but the race to decide her opponent in November remained too early to call Wednesday.

Wu, a city councilor, has maintained a consistent large lead in Tuesday’s preliminary balloting.

But there’s been a tight race for second place.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, unofficial results from the city’s website had 88-percent of precincts reporting. Wu has 31.74 percent of the vote and city councilor Annissa Essaibi George is second with 23.09 percent.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey is third with 20.20 percent just ahead of city councilor Andrea Campbell who’s in fourth with 19.94 percent. Janey and Campbell both conceded late Tuesday night.

All four are candidates of color, as is John Barros, Boston’s former economic development chief and the only man in contention. Barros trailed well behind the four women.

No matter who joins Wu on the Nov. 2 ballot, history has already been made in a city that has never elected a woman, Black resident or Asian American as mayor. For the past 200 years, the office has been held by white men.

“I’m overjoyed that we are confident we’ve made the top two and are moving on to the final election,” Wu told her supporters earlier in the evening. “I just want to take a moment to honor and thank this historic field of candidates, an amazing moment for the City of Boston.”

Essaibi George said Tuesday night she’d won enough support to challenge Wu in November.

“I am so grateful to you showing up not just tonight but showing up for the last eight months,” she told supporters, adding that while every vote needed to be counted, “it doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate.”

Earlier this year, Janey became the first Black Bostonian and first woman to occupy the city’s top office in an acting capacity after former Mayor Marty Walsh stepped down to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary.

“I want to congratulate Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George on their victories this evening,” Janey said in a statement Tuesday night. “This was a spirited and historic race, and I wish them both luck in the final election.”

There had been an effort among some leaders in the Black community to rally around a single candidate to ensure that at least one Black mayoral hopeful could claim one of the two top slots.

All of the candidates are Democrats. Mayoral races in Boston do not include party primaries.

The candidates hail from a range of backgrounds. Wu’s parents immigrated to the United States from Taiwan. Janey and Campbell are Black. Essaibi George describes herself as a first-generation Arab-Polish American. Barros is of Cape Verdean descent.

Wu was elected to the Boston City Council in 2013 at age 28, becoming the first Asian-American woman to serve on the council. In 2016, she was elected city council president by her colleagues in a unanimous vote, becoming the first woman of color to serve as president.

Essaibi George won a series of key endorsements during the race including from unions representing firefighters, nurses and emergency medical technicians. She also won the backing of former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

Essaibi George grew up in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood and taught in the Boston Public Schools. She was elected to the city council in 2015. Her father immigrated to the United States from Tunisia in 1972. Her mother was born in a displaced persons’ camp in Germany of Polish parents.

The November contest could also be a test of whether voters in a city long dominated by parochial neighborhood and ethnic politics are ready to tap someone like Wu, who grew up in Chicago.

Wu moved to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School and studied under U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, then a law professor. She’s the only candidate not born in Boston.

