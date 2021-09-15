Kyle Van Noy, Trent Brown Absent From Patriots' PracticeThe Patriots hit the practice field on Wednesday, in their effort to shake off Sunday's loss to Miami and prepare for this weekend's game against the Jets.

'Bryce Young Has Been Outstanding As A First-Year Starter': CBS's Brian Jones Previews #1 Alabama Vs. #14 Florida, Other Week 3 GamesCBS Sports College Football analyst Brian Jones previews Week 3 of the college football season on CBS and CBS Sports Network, and explains why he is really high on quarterback Bryce Young and Alabama.

Report: Robert Kraft Willing To Shift Gillette Stadium Back To Natural Grass For World CupAs part of Robert Kraft's pitch to host World Cup matches in 2026, the Patriots owner is willing to switch the field back to natural grass.

Tom Brady's Perspective On Facing Peyton Manning And The Greats: 'When You Lose, It Pulls Out Greatness In You'Any time Tom Brady opens up to honestly talk about his mindset and mentality on competition, you ought to listen.

Bobby Dalbec Is Having A Better Season Than Many People Might RecognizeBobby Dalbec was in a rough spot this summer. Since then, he's been immense.