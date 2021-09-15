BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,716 new confirmed COVID cases and 15 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 734,280. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,030.READ MORE: Election Workers Count Mayoral Ballots Into The Wee Hours As Votes Come In By Mail, In Drop Boxes
There were 119,979 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Sununu Expecting 100-200 Afghan Refugees To Arrive In New Hampshire After 'Diligent' Screening Process
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.44%.
There are 706 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Family Says David Jones' Death Was 'Preventable' After BU Professor Fell Through Rusted Out Stairs
There are also 173 patients currently in intensive care.