WASHINGTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is proposing that Congress give its highest honor to Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, of Lawrence, and the other 12 American servicemembers who were killed at an attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan last month.
"We should honor these 13 servicemembers, including U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence, Massachusetts, who were killed last month in Afghanistan while serving our country and working to protect the lives of others," Warren said in a statement. "These individuals demonstrated incredible courage throughout their careers, and we owe it to them to pass legislation to recognize their heroic service with the Congressional Gold Medal."
Warren is co-sponsoring the bipartisan bill with Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines. Other senators supporting the measure include Sen. Ed Markey, New Hampshire senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney. Rep. Lori Trahan, of Lowell, has also co-sponsored legislation in the House to award the servicemembers Congressional Gold Medals.
A final salute to Rosario Pichardo took place in Lawrence Tuesday. There was a public wake for her at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, where her casket was covered by the American flag as it was carried into the stadium by her fellow U.S. Marines.
Rosario Pichardo, 25, was a Marine for eight years. She was one of 13 U.S. troops killed August 26 in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. She was screening women and girls at the time.
Roasario Pichardo was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart last week. It was presented to her family Tuesday morning.