Julian Edelman Impersonates Bill Belichick, Explains How Coach Likely Addressed Patriots After Week 1 LossWhen the Patriots turned the ball over twice and committed eight penalties for 84 yards in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, Julian Edelman knew that Bill Belichick could have only had one response.

Red Sox Beat Mariners 8-4, Tied With Yankees And Blue Jays In Wild Card RaceThe victory kept the Red Sox in a virtual tie with the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays for the AL's two wild-card spots.

Nathan Eovaldi Named Red Sox Nominee For 2021 Roberto Clemente AwardIn addition to being the best starter on the Red Sox this season, Nathan Eovaldi has also been a pillar in the community. The righty will be honored for his off-field work later this week.

Patriots Running Backs Coach Ivan Fears: 'We Have To Protect The Damn Ball'If you thought Bill Belichick was mad after the Patriots lost two fumbles in Sunday's loss, running backs coach Ivan Fears topped it on Tuesday.

After Missing Last Two Matches, Gustavo Bou Back In Training With RevolutionThe New England Revolution may be close to full strength for Saturday night's match against Columbus. Revs forward Gustavo Bou was back on the training pitch with the club on Tuesday.