BOSTON (CBS) – City Councilor Michelle Wu is confident she is one of the top two candidates in Boston’s race for mayor, despite a delay in results being reported in the preliminary election.
The city's Election Department said approximately 7,000 mail-in ballots and ballots left in drop boxes were still being processed late Tuesday night.
“We are still counting the votes but feeling very confident that we are in the top two,” Wu told reporters Tuesday night.
"This has been a year of organizing across every single neighborhood, every single community. Not just about one person's ideas or beliefs but what is possible when all of our community members come together and we saw that energy all across the poll today."
As of 11 p.m., only 1% of precincts were reporting results.
The other four candidates are Acting Mayor Kim Janey; City Councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Andrea Campbell; and John Barros, the city's former Chief of Economic Development.
The top two candidates will face off against each other on Nov. 2.