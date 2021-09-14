Nathan Eovaldi Named Red Sox Nominee For 2021 Roberto Clemente AwardIn addition to being the best starter on the Red Sox this season, Nathan Eovaldi has also been a pillar in the community. The righty will be honored for his off-field work later this week.

Patriots Running Backs Coach Ivan Fears: 'We Have To Protect The Damn Ball'If you thought Bill Belichick was mad after the Patriots lost two fumbles in Sunday's loss, running backs coach Ivan Fears topped it on Tuesday.

After Missing Last Two Matches, Gustavo Bou Back In Training With RevolutionThe New England Revolution may be close to full strength for Saturday night's match against Columbus. Revs forward Gustavo Bou was back on the training pitch with the club on Tuesday.

Dennis Schroder Is Letting Fans Vote For Which Number He'll Wear With CelticsDennis Schroder needs a new number now that he's a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's leaving that decision up to fans. That could backfire on the point guard.

Peyton Manning Takes Jab At Tom Brady Over Number Change Complaints -- Later Admits That Brady Is RightTom Brady and Peyton Manning had plenty of battles on the football field, with Brady usually coming out on top. Now, Manning is even admitting defeat off the field.