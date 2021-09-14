BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,453 new confirmed COVID cases and 24 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 731,564. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,015.READ MORE: Falmouth Police Find Car Believed To Be Involved With Hit-And-Run That Killed 81-Year-Old
There were 65,226 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Mass. National Guard Members Train For School Transportation Mission
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.28%.
There are 716 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Public Pays Final Respects To Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo At Memorial Service In Lawrence
There are also 172 patients currently in intensive care.