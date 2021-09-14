Mariners Beat Red Sox, 5-4, As Wild Card Race TightensThe opener of a critical three-game series between the AL wild-card contenders went to Seattle, thanks, in part, to four unearned runs allowed by the Red Sox.

Report: Trent Brown 'Day To Day' With Calf StrainTrent Brown suffered a minor calf strain and is considered "day to day."

Devin McCourty Felt 'Awkward' Playing Against Twin Brother JasonWhile the twin McCourty brothers played against each other way back in 2012, Sunday's meeting had a stranger feel to it.

Baseball Report: Max Scherzer's Continued Dominance Helps Dodgers Keep PaceThis week's Baseball Report looks at Max Scherzer's 3,000th strikeout, Francisco Lindor's three-home run game, and the Blue Jays' 44 runs in three games.

Tom Brady Subtly Trolls Falcons With Latest Video On Social MediaTom Brady took his troll game to a special level on Monday.