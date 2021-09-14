LAWRENCE (CBS) – There will be a final salute Tuesday to a fallen Marine in Lawrence.
A public wake for Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo will be held at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, across the street from Lawrence High School where she graduated.
People can line up to walk past her casket on the field from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The memorial service will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m., followed by a procession to Bellevue Cemetery where Sgt. Rosario Pichardo will be laid to rest.
Rosario Pichardo, 25, was one of 13 U.S. troops killed August 26 in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. She was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart last week.
A private funeral Mass was held at St. Mary’s Church Monday.