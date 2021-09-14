BOSTON (CBS) – Just when we had settled in to picking out everything pumpkin with the feel of fall in the air Tuesday, Mother Nature is flipping the switch back to summer this week, well at least for one day.

After highs were in the 70s with low humidity Tuesday, heat and humidity will return on Wednesday. A warm front will lift through the area overnight dragging clouds over the area and allow a noticeable rise in dew points. There may be some area of fog that develop. While many areas stay dry, an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out as well.

Wednesday will start off mild and muggy, breaks of sun will boost temps in the mid-80s by the afternoon. A breezy southwest wind will develop and take the edge off the heat, but also keep temps in the 70s at the south coast and for the Cape and Islands. These southerly winds are ahead of a cold front that will push into New England later in the day elevating the risk of thunderstorms.

The combination of heat and humidity will fuel the threat of storms to develop after 2 PM. Scattered strong to severe storms are possible for parts of New England including northern and western MA into VT, NH and Maine. The main threat with any of these severe storms that develop will be locally heavy rain leading to flash flooding, strong damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning. While a lower risk, a tornado or two is also possible.

The line of scattered showers and storms will slide south and into the Boston area after 6 PM. Shortly after, with the loss of daytime heating, the threat of stronger storms may weaken a bit, but showers will continue overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday as the front stalls near or just south of the south coast. As this weather boundary lingers near the area, clouds will stick around on Thursday with the risk of redeveloping off and on showers. If you travel northward, better chance of drier weather and even breaks of sunshine. Thursday will also be a flip back to cooler and less humid weather. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

The risk of showers may continue into Friday as a coastal storm nears southern New England to the south. We’ll have to watch this feature as it may scoot eastward pulling moisture away from the region through the weekend, which would allow for mainly dry weather and moderating temperatures. An onshore wind may keep conditions cooler at the coast, but the trend towards above average temperatures is possible heading into early next week.

Stay tuned to WBZ for any updates and changes to the forecast!