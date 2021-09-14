Wild Card Race Is Getting Uncomfortably Tight For Red SoxBuckle up for what should be a dramatic final few weeks of the regular season for the Boston Red Sox.

David Andrews Impressed With Mac Jones, Says Patriots Offensive Line Needs To Do Better Job Protecting QuarterbackIf the Patriots want to bounce back from a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, the team knows they're going to have to do a much better job keeping Mac Jones clean.

Mariners Beat Red Sox, 5-4, As Wild Card Race TightensThe opener of a critical three-game series between the AL wild-card contenders went to Seattle, thanks, in part, to four unearned runs allowed by the Red Sox.

Report: Trent Brown 'Day To Day' With Calf StrainTrent Brown suffered a minor calf strain and is considered "day to day."

Devin McCourty Felt 'Awkward' Playing Against Twin Brother JasonWhile the twin McCourty brothers played against each other way back in 2012, Sunday's meeting had a stranger feel to it.