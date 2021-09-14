CARVER (CBS) — The Edaville family theme park in Carver has announced reopening plans for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.
Edaville will open Thursday through Sunday starting Nov. 13 for its Christmas Festival of Lights. The park said it would announce more details soon.
More than 17 million lights will illuminate the train-themed amusement park.
Pre-purchased tickets for 2020 will be honored this year. A reservation system is planned for those who do not have pre-purchased tickets.
Edaville says masks will be required along with temperature checks, and no outside food is permitted.