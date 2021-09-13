BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots lost a significant part of their offensive line when right tackle Trent Brown left Sunday’s game early with a leg injury. He didn’t return to the game, but it looks as though the Patriots avoided a major problem.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Brown suffered a minor calf strain and is considered “day to day.”READ MORE: Devin McCourty Felt 'Awkward' Playing Against Twin Brother Jason
Patriots’ OT Trent Brown has a minor calf strain and will be considered “day to day”, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2021READ MORE: Tom Brady Subtly Trolls Falcons With Latest Video On Social Media
Brown, 28, is in his second stint with the Patriots, after getting traded to New England for the second time of his career. The 6-foot-8, 380-pound Brown played left tackle for the Patriots during their Super Bowl season in 2018. He signed with the Raiders after that, but he played in just 16 games over two years.
After Brown left the game, he was replaced by Justin Herron. When the second-year lineman struggled, the Patriots called upon Yasir Durant at right tackle.MORE NEWS: Ron Rivera Doesn't Sound Interested In Adding Cam Newton In Washington, After Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes On IR
While Brown’s status will be closely monitored in New England this week, the Jets — who will be hosting the Patriots on Sunday — are dealing with a more significant loss. Left tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a dislocated kneecap on Sunday and will be out for four to six weeks.