Communities On Alert For West Nile VirusFour people in Middlesex County have contracted West Nile and it's been detected in mosquitoes in almost every corner of the state. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

4 minutes ago

New Hampshire Man Charged After Allegedly Putting Infant Daughter In Clothes Dryer, Turning It OnA New Hampshire man is accused of putting his own infant daughter in a clothes dryer and turning it on.

23 minutes ago

Man With 'Long Violent Criminal History' Wanted After Walking Away From Correctional Hospital In BostonPolice said he has several ties to towns on Cape Cod.

27 minutes ago

Leonel Rondon's Family Marks Third Anniversary Of Merrimack Valley Explosions With Award PresentationOn the third anniversary of the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, the Leonel Rondon Memorial Award was given to the Lawrence Fire Department.

42 minutes ago

Why Are COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids Under Age 12 Taking So Long?Dr. Mallika Marshall says it's important for vaccine makers to get the dosing right and make sure enough time is given in clinical trials to identify any safety issues.

43 minutes ago