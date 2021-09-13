BOSTON (CBS) — Open Newbury Street will continue in September after the pedestrian-only Sundays were successful in August, Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s Office announced Monday. On Sept. 26, Newbury will be closed to cars.
This gives businesses more room to engage with customers and use outdoor space, Janey said.
Kathy Palmer, the president of The Fish & Bone pet supply shop explained in a statement: “Our stores are very small so it was hard to have capacity limits in the last year. Having the ability to bring your brand out onto the street in the open air where everyone is safe and there’s no fear of being too close, that really helps!”
Open Newbury Street begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m.