DORCHESTER (CBS) — Pat the Patriot joined New England Patriots cheerleaders to give students the A-team treatment as they returned to Martin Luther King Jr. School on Monday.

“They’re going to be so excited, they are going to love it,” said Principal Grace Coleman-Curns.

“I took a picture,” shouted five-year-old Tycairo Jesionek.

“It was great!” classmate Cherish added.

The Dorchester school was chosen to be a part of the Patriots Foundation’s 2021 Adopt-a-School program.

“We adopted the King School and we are giving the kids something extra on the first day of school. We have a bunch of school supplies, snacks, masks,” said Josh Kraft, the President of the New England Patriots Foundation.

Even with all the Patriots excitement, students still had back-to-school jitters.

“I’m a little bit nervous,” said Tycairo said.

“This is exciting, it’s nice for the kids to be able to have something like this,” said his mother.

More surprises are in the works for the rest of the school year but for now, it was the perfect kickoff.

“We feel so privileged that our kids get to be welcomed back to school fully in-person and by the New England Patriots. How else to start a Monday morning?” Coleman-Curns said.